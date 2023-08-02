Philippine President Directs Discussions with Kacific for Digital Transformation

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. has instructed the departments of Information and Communications Technology and Science and Technology to explore a partnership with Kacific Broadband Satellites Group for the digital transformation of the government. The aim is to enhance the country’s digital capabilities.

During the meeting between President Marcos, the two secretaries, and Kacific executives led by founder and CEO Christian Patouraux, the focus was on the Philippines’ plans for digitalization. Kacific, a Singapore-based broadband satellite operator, is preparing to launch its second satellite, Kacific2, which will improve internet services.

Following the meeting, the president directed the two government departments to continue discussions with Kacific to determine the specific terms of collaboration. Information and Communications Technology Secretary Ivan John E. Uy emphasized that Kacific2 could provide additional bandwidth to support the Philippine economy and the growth of the digital economy.

The government-owned National Development Co. (NDC) is also considering investing in Kacific2. This investment may involve acquiring a frequency block and obtaining naming rights to the broadband satellite. Through a partnership with a local Philippine company, the NDC aims to extend broadband satellite services to rural areas.

By leveraging the broadband services offered by Kacific2, the Philippine government aims to improve government-to-government communications and enhance initiatives such as the Free WiFi for All Program, the National Broadband Program, and the eGOV PH super app. These efforts will promote better internet connectivity.

Kacific Broadband Satellites Group, established in 2013, aims to provide reliable, fast, and affordable satellite internet services to homes, businesses, and public agencies in the Asia-Pacific region. In 2019, Kacific successfully launched its first satellite, Kacific1, which delivers high-speed broadband to rural and suburban areas in the Pacific and Southeast Asia.