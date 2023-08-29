Phil Spencer Reveals Plan to Release Four First-Party Xbox Games Every Year

In a recent interview with IGN, Phil Spencer, the CEO of Microsoft Gaming, discussed various topics including the highly anticipated game Starfield and rumors of new consoles. One key point that Spencer emphasized was Xbox’s commitment to releasing four first-party games annually. This statement aligns with a previous statement made by Matt Booty, the Head of Xbox Game Studios, in June.

Spencer clarified that this goal of releasing four first-party games each year was once an aspiration, but it is now a concrete plan. He proudly stated that this year, Xbox has already accomplished this feat, and he assured fans that it will “absolutely” happen next year as well.

During the interview, Spencer also mentioned some of the first-party titles that have been released this year, including Hi-Fi Rush, Minecraft Legends, Redfall, Starfield, Forza, and Age of Empires 4 (console edition). He humorously acknowledged that Redfall may not have received much credit, considering its less-than-stellar reception.

For years, there has been a perception that Xbox lags behind PlayStation in terms of offering exclusive, first-party titles. However, Spencer’s candid remarks and the commitment to releasing more first-party games reflect a shift in this perception. Xbox is striving to provide gamers with a robust lineup of exclusive titles.

As an Xbox user, it’s exciting to see that there is now a clear plan in place to deliver new first-party games consistently. While the specific games set to release in the future have not been revealed, this news is promising for fans who have been clamoring for more exclusive titles on the Xbox platform.

In conclusion, Phil Spencer’s recent interview sheds light on Xbox’s commitment to delivering four first-party games every year. This shift in approach demonstrates Xbox’s determination to provide a competitive lineup of exclusive titles for its users. With this new direction, Xbox fans can look forward to an exciting future filled with more first-party games to enjoy.

Sources:

– IGN: [link]

– No specific URLs for other sources