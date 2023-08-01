Understanding Exotic Phase Transitions in Quantum Materials

Many substances, including water, undergo phase transitions when cooled below a critical temperature. These transitions involve the change from one phase to another and have been observed in macroscopic materials. However, in certain metals, phase transitions occur at the quantum level.

Scientists from the University of Bonn and ETH Zurich have made a breakthrough in understanding these exotic phase transitions that involve the disappearance of electrons. By studying quantum materials, they have found that these transitions exhibit a phenomenon known as critical slowing down. This phenomenon refers to the gradual change in a material’s properties as it moves from one phase to another.

For example, when an iron magnet is heated up to 760 degrees Celsius, it loses its magnetic properties gradually, with the iron atoms behaving like tiny magnets. As the temperature increases, the magnetization disappears, and the material becomes completely paramagnetic.

Traditionally, phase transitions are based on the disappearance of particles or the phenomena they produce. However, in the case of fermions like electrons, they cannot be destroyed due to fundamental laws of nature. But in certain quantum materials, electrons can form superposition states, creating quasiparticles that can be destroyed during a phase transition. This allows the observation of critical slowing down in these fermions.

Previous experiments have indirectly observed this effect, but the researchers from ETH Zurich and the University of Bonn have developed a novel method to directly identify the collapse of quasiparticles at a phase transition. By doing so, they have shown that fermions can also exhibit critical slowing down.

These findings not only contribute to a better understanding of phase transitions in the quantum world but also have potential applications in quantum information technology.