Phase Four Introduces New Maxwell Block 3 Plasma Propulsion Thruster

Phase Four, Inc. has unveiled its latest innovation, the Maxwell Block 3 turn-key plasma propulsion thruster. This highly anticipated thruster is designed to offer satellite manufacturers superior performance, particularly when operated with krypton, making it the first electrodeless thruster to achieve this breakthrough.

Building upon the success of its predecessors, Block 1 and Block 2, the Maxwell Block 3 features an innovative architecture that delivers significant improvements in performance. The thruster has already generated great excitement in the industry, and satellite manufacturers can now place orders for it. Deliveries are expected to begin in the first quarter of 2024.

Over the years, electrodeless thrusters have transitioned from being merely theoretical concepts to becoming a qualified and highly efficient electric propulsion option. The dedicated team at Phase Four has played a significant role in advancing this technology.

The introduction of the Maxwell Block 3 by Phase Four represents another significant step in revolutionizing satellite propulsion technology. This new thruster not only provides enhanced capabilities but also sets itself apart from other electrodeless thrusters on the market due to its compatibility with krypton.

Overall, the Maxwell Block 3 plasma propulsion thruster demonstrates Phase Four’s continued commitment to driving innovation in the field of satellite propulsion. With its superior performance and compatibility with krypton, this thruster is expected to have a substantial impact on the industry. Its introduction marks yet another exciting development in the quest for advanced satellite propulsion solutions.