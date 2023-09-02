Little Miracles Headquarters Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary of BBC DIY SOS Transformation

Little Miracles, a children’s charity based in Peterborough, is celebrating the remarkable transformation of its headquarters, thanks to the BBC DIY SOS team, 10 years since the project took place. The charity’s headquarters at The Spinney in Ravensthorpe was once a dangerous and unsuitable space for the work being done by the organization. However, in 2013, Nick Knowles and his team spent a week working on the site, completely transforming it.

Volunteers from across the country, including some from as far as Scotland, came together to help with the charity project, dedicating their time and resources to the cause. This collaboration and support from volunteers allowed the charity to create a safe and welcoming environment for disabled children, those with life-limiting conditions, and their families.

CEO Michelle King expressed her gratitude, stating, “Without the help and kindness of all the incredible volunteers who helped build our center, we just couldn’t be the charity we are today.” Since its transformation, the Spinney has become a hub for Little Miracles, providing a place for children to play and learn, as well as offering advice and support to their families.

Over the past decade, the charity has gone from strength to strength, helping tens of thousands of families with additional needs, disabilities, and life-limiting conditions. Last year alone, approximately 15,000 people visited The Spinney seeking assistance and care.

As part of the 10-year anniversary celebrations, Little Miracles has reached out to the volunteers who contributed to the transformation project. While they have managed to contact some of them, there are still others they have been unable to reach.

This anniversary not only marks the successful collaboration between DIY SOS and Little Miracles but also highlights the incredible impact that volunteers can have on transforming lives and creating opportunities for those in need.

Definitions:

– DIY SOS: A TV show where a team of builders and volunteers carry out large-scale renovations and construction projects for individuals or organizations in need.

– Little Miracles: A children’s charity in Peterborough that provides support and services for disabled children, those with life-limiting conditions, and their families.

