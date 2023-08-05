Seminar on Personality Rights and its Protection in India, and the Implications of Chat GPT on Copyright Law

The CIPR and DPIIT-IPR Chair of MNLU, Nagpur, in association with CIPAM, recently organized a seminar on Personality Rights and its Protection in India, as well as the implications of Chat GPT on Copyright Law.

The seminar, led by Prof. (Dr.) Vijender Kumar, Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor, MNLU, Nagpur, began with a warm welcome from Dr. Ragini P. Khubalkar, Associate Professor of Law and Head of CIPR & DPIIT-IPR Chair, MNLU, Nagpur. She highlighted the importance of understanding personality rights in protecting an individual’s identity, privacy, and dignity from unauthorized commercial use.

Ms. Lohita Suith, Senior Director of Copyright & Digital Economy at the Motion Picture Association, acted as the resource person for the seminar. She explained that individuals have the right to protect their image, name, and reputation from unauthorized use or false endorsement. Contracts play a significant role in enforcing these rights, and any violation can result in legal action.

Ms. Suith also mentioned that Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu have enacted laws recognizing an individual’s right to control the commercial use of their name and image. However, it is essential to note that the legal framework surrounding personality rights is continually evolving, with varying levels of protection based on specific circumstances and jurisdiction within India.

In another session, Ms. Sonal Chhablani, Senior Associate at Saikrisna & Associates, discussed the implications of Chat GPT on Copyright Law. She emphasized the need to balance the interests of creators, AI developers, and users of AI systems to develop a fair and effective legal framework. Ms. Chhablani provided examples and answered participants’ questions.

The seminar, conducted virtually, saw more than 120 participants, including academicians, research scholars, and students.