Personal Requests and Fundraisers

It is not wrong to want a personal request when it comes to donating to your grandchildren’s fundraisers for school activities. While technology has made things more convenient, it shouldn’t replace personal interactions. When you receive an email solicitation from a third-party site, take the initiative to pick up the phone and talk to your grandchildren. Confirm the legitimacy of the request and have a friendly conversation with them. Use this opportunity to ask about what’s happening in their lives and if they are raising money for their activity. If you feel inclined to contribute, let them know. Finally, remind them that you would prefer to hear about their activities directly from them rather than receiving an automated request for money.

Mending Family Relationships

Your son is demanding that you make his father and brother apologize to him for past behaviors. However, it’s important to understand that a coerced apology is not genuine. While it’s understandable that your son wants an apology and wants to avoid those who have caused him pain, it’s up to your husband and son’s brother to make the choice to apologize. Continue to visit your son as much as you can, but don’t let yourself be dragged into this situation. Encourage him to have open and honest conversations with his father and brother, but forcing an apology won’t result in a sincere one.

Pursuing New Love

If you have been seeing someone named Ronald for over a year but don’t have strong feelings for him, it’s important to be honest with him. Have a conversation and explain that you have reconnected with someone from your past with whom you share a lot in common and have strong feelings for. Express gratitude for Ronald’s financial support and generosity, and let him know that you appreciate the help he has provided. It’s crucial to be upfront and transparent instead of keeping him in the dark about your feelings.