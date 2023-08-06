Personal Requests for Donations and Demands for Apologies

When it comes to being asked to donate to your grandchildren’s fundraisers for school activities, such as band and cheerleading, it is understandable that you would prefer a personal request. You are not wrong in wanting this. Instead of simply receiving an email request, it may be best to have a conversation with your grandchildren to confirm the legitimacy of the solicitation. Ask them about the specific activity they are raising money for and then decide if you would like to contribute. Remind them that you would appreciate hearing about the activity before receiving an automated request for money.

Moving on to a different topic, your son is demanding that you tell his father and brother to apologize to him for past behaviors and attitudes that have hurt him. He is even threatening to no longer visit if you don’t comply with his demand. While it is understandable that your son wants to avoid those who have caused him pain, it is important to remember that a coerced apology is not a genuine one. Both your husband and son’s brother have not made amends for their past actions. As someone who has been in Al-Anon for over 25 years, it may be difficult for you to know how to respond to your son’s demands.

It is advised that you continue to visit your son as long as you can, but it is important not to allow yourself to be involved in his demand for apologies. This is because it is unlikely to be productive. It’s crucial to understand that forcing someone to apologize does not guarantee a sincere and meaningful apology.