Eternights Release Date Brought Forward

The highly-anticipated game, Eternights, which draws inspiration from the Persona series and focuses on character relationships, has decided to release earlier than expected. Originally slated for September 21st, the game will now launch on September 12th. This change in schedule might be beneficial, considering the crowded lineup of games for both PS5 and PS4 at the end of September.

Some of the notable releases around the same time include Mortal Kombat 1, Lies of P, and The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails on the 19th, PAYDAY 3 on the 24th, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty on the 26th, Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai on the 28th, and Fate/Samurai Remnant on the 29th. With this earlier release date, Eternights will have more breathing space and a better opportunity to shine.

In addition to the digital version, a physical edition of Eternights will also be available for both PS5 and PS4, set to release during the holiday season. Fans are excited and hopeful that the gameplay of Eternights lives up to the promising glimpses we have seen so far.

Are you eagerly awaiting Eternights? Share your thoughts and feelings about the game in the comments section below, and let us know which character has caught your interest the most!

Definitions:

– waifu: a fictional female character from anime or video games that someone is attracted to or has an emotional attachment to.