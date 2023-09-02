CityLife

Persona 6 Release Date Reportedly Delayed Until After 2024

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 2, 2023
Recent leaks suggest that the highly anticipated Persona 6 game developed by Atlus won’t be released until after 2024. The Persona series gained a significant following in the West with the success of Persona 5 in 2017. Since then, Atlus has released updated ports and remasters, making the series more accessible than ever.

According to a leak from the Resetera forums, relayed by a user named Angie, an allegedly reliable leaker named I’m a Hero Too shared information about Persona 6. They claimed that the game is “a bit further away” than previously thought and stated that it won’t be released in 2024. Previous leaks had speculated that Persona 6 would be revealed in Winter 2022, but that did not happen.

The leak also mentioned some interesting details about the game. The leaker described the main theme of Persona 6 as “black and white” and expressed the impression that the game is still in the early stages of development. Additionally, they mentioned that an unannounced Persona party game is also in development.

While it’s important to approach unconfirmed leaks with skepticism, there are several reasons why Persona 6 might be delayed beyond 2024. With other Persona games set to release in the coming months and into 2024, it would make sense to give Persona 6 some breathing room. Atlus likely wants to ensure that the game is polished before announcing it, considering the high expectations set by Persona 5.

It’s possible that Persona 6 could still be fully revealed in 2024, even if it doesn’t release that year. Fans should keep an eye out for any official announcements from Atlus.

Sources: Resetera Forums

