Persona 3: Reload Reveals Stylish Opening Cinematic

Atlus has unveiled the visually captivating opening cinematic for Persona 3: Reload, set to release on February 2. The two-minute video showcases the game’s signature aesthetic with a mix of vibrant colors and dark themes. The protagonist, Makoto Yuki, can be seen in the beginning of the cinematic using an MP3 player, serving as a reminder that the game is set in 2009 and predates the era of smartphones featured in Persona 5.

The cinematic delves into controversial themes, particularly centered around the game’s method of summoning Personas. Characters in Persona 3 use Evokers, gun-like items, which they place against their heads to summon their personas. This mechanism has sparked debates among players for years, and despite the controversy, Atlus has chosen to include it in the remake of the original 2006 game.

Persona 3: Reload offers fans a faithful recreation of the original game, without the additional content found in other versions such as Persona 3: FES or Persona 3: Portable. Additionally, the game features a brand new English voice cast, bringing a fresh take on the beloved characters.

