ATLUS to Premiere New Trailer for Persona 3 Reload on August 23

ATLUS has announced that a new trailer for Persona 3 Reload will be unveiled on August 23. This trailer will provide fans with another look into the eagerly anticipated remake. Additionally, ATLUS plans to reveal further information during Gamescom 2023 week.

In the recently released extended version of the Persona 3 Reload reveal trailer, viewers are treated to dialogue surrounding Shadow experiments that ultimately led to the emergence of Nyx, Tartarus, and the Dark Hour. This latest trailer offers fans a deeper glimpse into the main story.

The new Persona 3 Reload trailer is set to premiere on August 23 at 16:00 JST on the official Japanese ATLUS YouTube channel. A teaser image for the trailer showcases the protagonist’s Persona, Thanatos. Fans can expect this upcoming trailer to unveil more story details.

For fans around the world, here are the corresponding premiere times:

– Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 12:00 a.m.

– Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): 1:00 a.m.

– Central Daylight Time (CDT): 2:00 a.m.

– Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 3:00 a.m.

– British Summer Time (BST): 8:00 a.m.

Persona 3 Reload is a highly anticipated remake of Persona 3, featuring HD graphics, quality of life improvements, and select story elements from FES (excluding the Answer scenario). The remake also introduces a revamped battle system, improved social links, new side stories, and an all-new English voice-over. While new original dungeons were not created for Persona 3 Reload, Tartarus has undergone significant enhancements, and players can look forward to new “Tartarus conversations” during exploration.

Fans attending Gamescom 2023 will have the opportunity to try out both Persona 3 Reload and Persona 5 Tactica. These demos will be available at SEGA’s booth, alongside other upcoming titles such as Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name and Sonic Superstars. Gamescom 2023 will take place from August 23 to August 27 in Cologne, Germany.

Finally, Persona 3 Reload is scheduled to launch in early 2024 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Windows and Steam.

Sources:

– Atlus

– Gamescom