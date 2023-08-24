Persona 3 Reload Remake Set to Release in February 2023

The highly anticipated Persona 3 Reload remake is set to release on February 2, according to the latest trailer revealed during Gamescom 2023. This remake, which was first announced earlier this year, is a full remake of the original PlayStation 2 title, omitting content that was later added in Persona 3 Portable on the PSP.

One notable change in Persona 3 Reload is that players will be limited to playing as the male protagonist. Unlike the previous version, FES, which allowed players to choose between a male and female protagonist, this remake only offers the male option.

Graphically, the game is being remade in Unreal Engine, and it appears to draw inspiration from the more recent entry in the series, Persona 5, and its enhanced version, Persona 5 Royal. The new visuals showcase a fresh take on the familiar characters, locations, and gameplay mechanics.

In addition to visual improvements, Persona 3 Reload will also feature new music. The game’s battle theme, titled “It’s Going Down Now,” was introduced in the latest trailer. The song showcases a new vocalist, Azumi Takahashi, who joins returning artist Lotus Juice.

Persona 3 Reload will be available on multiple platforms, including Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. It will also launch on Xbox Game Pass for both console and PC on the release date.

For those interested in experiencing additional content, Persona 3 FES, which includes extra features, is currently available on Xbox Game Pass, along with a port of Persona 4. Furthermore, fans of the Persona series can look forward to Persona 5 Tactica, a new spin-off game set to launch on November 17.

