Persona 3 Reload to Launch on PlayStation, Xbox, and Steam in February 2024

Atlus has finally announced that the highly anticipated remake, Persona 3 Reload, will be launching on February 2, 2024. This revamped version of the beloved PS2 JRPG will be available on PlayStation, Xbox, and Steam platforms.

One of the major highlights of Persona 3 Reload is its revamped visuals, which have been given a modern update to enhance the gaming experience. Additionally, the game will feature an all-new voice cast and a re-orchestrated soundtrack that fans can look forward to.

For those who are eager to get their hands on Persona 3 Reload, Atlus has revealed the different editions that will be available for purchase. The collector’s edition, priced at $200, includes a special figure of the character Aigis, a physical art book, a two-disc soundtrack, and the full Persona 3 Reload DLC Pack.

In addition to the collector’s edition, there is also a standard edition priced at $70, which includes the base game. Both physical and digital preorders are currently open, with listings available on various online retailers such as GameStop, the PlayStation Store, the Microsoft Store, and Steam.

As a preorder bonus, all versions of Persona 3 Reload will come with the Persona 4 Golden Music pack. This bonus adds six tracks from Persona 4 Golden to the in-game soundtrack, providing players with even more enjoyable musical experiences.

Fans can expect Persona 3 Reload to be available on day one on Game Pass, making it easily accessible to Xbox players.

Source: Atlus.