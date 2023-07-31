Persistent Systems and Google Cloud Launch Generative AI Solutions

Persistent Systems, a global Digital Engineering leader, has partnered with Google Cloud to introduce a suite of Generative AI solutions. These solutions aim to assist clients at different stages of their AI journeys through the implementation of advanced technologies.

The collaboration between Persistent Systems and Google Cloud involves a six-week Generative AI deployment acceleration program. By combining Persistent’s IP, accelerators, and frameworks with Google Cloud’s Vertex AI platform, clients can strategize their desired outcomes, identify relevant use cases, create customized roadmaps, and implement Generative AI technologies.

Data preparation plays a vital role in successful AI implementation. To address this, Persistent has developed an IP-driven application and database modernization accelerator, utilizing Google Cloud’s Generative AI capabilities. This solution speeds up code migration, reduces time to market and costs, and improves developer productivity.

Furthermore, Persistent has created an enterprise search and insights discovery tool with an AI-powered conversational interface. This tool utilizes Google Cloud’s expertise in natural language understanding to generate real-time insights from database analytics.

Persistent Systems, drawing on its Digital Engineering expertise and experience as a Google Cloud partner, has delivered cutting-edge solutions. For example, they have assisted Artnet in revolutionizing the search for art through Generative AI. Artnet participated in Persistent’s acceleration engagement program and now employs a conversational AI-powered interface that connects art buyers to a database of available art, offering personalized purchasing recommendations.

The partnership between Persistent Systems and Google Cloud aims to empower enterprises across industries to leverage Generative AI for cost optimization and business model innovation. These solutions enable faster time to market and improved business outcomes by identifying actionable use cases.