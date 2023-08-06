The Perseids Meteor Shower: A Spectacular Astronomical Event

The Perseids meteor shower, also known as the “Tears of San Lorenzo,” will be broadcasted live from the Canary Islands this year. Set to take place on Sunday night, August 13th, this meteor shower is expected to have the highest volume and most visible shooting stars.

The online TV channel sky-live.tv will provide live footage from the Teide Observatory in Tenerife and the Roque de Los Muchachos Observatory in La Palma. This event is considered one of the most important astronomical events of the year.

The Perseids occur when the Earth passes through the cloud of dust and rocks left by the Swift-Tuttle comet in its orbit around the Sun. They are visible every night from mid-July to the end of August, with the best viewing nights in Europe being between August 11th and 14th.

The live broadcast of the meteor shower will begin on August 13th at 10:50 pm in the Canary Islands via YouTube and social media. The peak time for activity and visible meteors is expected to be between 1:00 am and 2:45 am on Sunday night/Monday morning.

Contrary to their name, shooting stars are not stars, but rather small particles of dust that break off from comets or asteroids in their orbits around the Sun. As these particles enter the Earth’s atmosphere, they disintegrate, creating luminous streaks known as meteors.

The Perseids meteor shower is named after the constellation Perseus, as they appear to originate from this point in the sky. To fully enjoy the meteor shower, it is recommended to choose a location with clear skies away from city lights to avoid light pollution.

During the peak viewing time, the constellation Perseus will be at its zenith, with approximately 20 to 25 meteors observable every 15 minutes. This provides a spectacular opportunity for stargazers and astronomy enthusiasts to witness this incredible celestial phenomenon.