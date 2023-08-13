The Perseid Meteor Shower: A Dazzling Celestial Event to Marvel at this Summer

The annual Perseid meteor shower is set to reach its peak this weekend, creating a spectacular display that experts believe should not be missed. Known for its ability to produce the highest rate of shooting stars in the night sky, this year’s shower holds even more promise due to the absence of a bright moon to hinder visibility.

According to Diana Hannikainen, an editor at Sky & Telescope, the waning crescent moon will rise well after midnight, resulting in a dark sky ideal for viewing the meteor shower, provided one is away from light pollution. Occurring from mid-July to late August each year, the Perseid meteor shower will reach its pinnacle on Saturday night and continue into Sunday morning. On average, skywatchers can anticipate witnessing around 60 meteors per hour, with some of the darkest locations offering the possibility of up to 90 meteors per hour.

The best time to observe the Perseids in the Northern Hemisphere is during the predawn hours. To fully enjoy the meteor shower, Hannikainen suggests finding a clear and dark area away from city lights and other sources of light pollution. It is also recommended to bring a comfortable lawn chair and allow your eyes to adjust to the darkness for approximately 20 minutes to half an hour.

Meteors from the Perseid shower can be seen across the entire sky, earning their name from their apparent origin in the constellation of Perseus. Although Perseus rises in the northeast during the evening, resulting in most meteors appearing to come from that direction, looking straight up will still offer the opportunity to witness many meteors.

Meteor showers provide an accessible and enjoyable activity for people of all ages, requiring no special equipment. The Perseid meteor shower, in particular, is popular because it aligns with the pleasant late-summer temperatures in the Northern Hemisphere. This year’s event is especially convenient as it falls on the weekend.

It is important to note that meteors are not actual stars but rather fragments of debris from space that burn up in Earth’s atmosphere. As for the Perseids, they occur annually as our planet passes through the remnants of the 109P/Swift-Tuttle comet, which was first discovered in 1862. So, don’t miss this dazzling celestial phenomenon and prepare to be captivated by nature’s stunning light show.