Annual Perseid Meteor Shower Lights Up Skies

The annual Perseid meteor shower has delighted skywatchers around the world, with up to 100 meteors an hour visible during the peak. The meteor shower occurs as the Earth passes through the debris left behind by comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle. As the debris enters Earth’s atmosphere, it burns up, creating bright flashes known as shooting stars that can be seen without the aid of a telescope.

Typically occurring in July and August, this year’s shower reached its peak on Saturday night and early Sunday morning. Although heavy cloud cover in many parts of the UK limited visibility, some sightings were possible in Yorkshire, northeastern England, and parts of southern Scotland.

Weather forecasts suggest that despite less than ideal conditions, viewers still have a good chance of catching a shooting star in the coming days. Cloud and rain may spread across much of England and Wales, but there may be breaks in the cloud over East Anglia, the southeast, and the far north of England. Scotland and Northern Ireland may also have some clear spells.

The meteors, ranging in size from a grain of sand to a pea, travel at speeds of up to 134,000 mph (215,000 km/h) when they enter Earth’s atmosphere. Despite their impressive speed, these meteors do not pose any danger to Earth. The Perseid meteor shower is considered one of the best astronomical events due to its high activity and production of bright meteors.

The meteor shower is named “Perseid” because the meteors appear to radiate from the constellation Perseus, named after a figure from Greek mythology. This year, NASA’s All Sky Fireball Network detected the first Perseid meteor on July 26.

If you witnessed the Perseid meteor shower and captured any images, you can share them with BBC by emailing [email protected] or through their social media channels.

In conclusion, the annual Perseid meteor shower brings a celestial spectacle as Earth passes through comet debris, resulting in shooting stars visible to the naked eye. Despite challenging weather conditions, skywatchers still have opportunities to witness this astronomical event in the coming days.