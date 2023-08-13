Perseid Meteor Shower Lights Up Night Sky Across the World

The annual Perseid meteor shower graced the night sky with a spectacular display of shooting stars. As debris from the 109P/Swift-Tuttle comet entered Earth’s atmosphere, up to 100 meteors per hour could be seen. These meteors created bright flashes known as shooting stars, visible to the naked eye.

The Perseid meteor shower occurs around the same time every year, typically in July and August. This year, it reached its peak between Saturday night and Sunday morning, providing skywatchers with a breathtaking sight.

Although the article mentioned images from around the world, they have been removed. However, enthusiasts from various countries were able to capture stunning visuals of the meteor shower. In North Macedonia, a meteor streaked over the village of Kuklici. Over the island of Lastovo, Croatia, another meteor created a dazzling display in the night sky. Observers in Lastovo and Ronda, Spain, were treated to the sight of shooting stars. In Fushe Stude, Albania, a mesmerizing meteor was seen. The meteor shower was also visible from Shebenik National Park in Albania.

The Perseid meteor shower is a popular event among astronomy enthusiasts as it provides an opportunity to witness the beauty and wonder of nature. It is an annual reminder of the celestial wonders that fill our night skies.