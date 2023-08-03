The Perseid Meteor Shower: A Spectacular Summer Display

The annual Perseid meteor shower is set to reach its peak on the night of 12-13 August, providing skywatchers with a spectacular summer display. This event is best observed from the northern hemisphere, with the potential of seeing up to 50 meteors per hour under clear conditions.

Meteors are formed when small particles enter the Earth’s atmosphere at high speeds, around 60 km per second. These debris particles heat up as a result of friction with the air, usually disintegrating within a second at altitudes above 80 km. The superheated air around the meteors briefly glows, creating the visible streak of light known as a “shooting star.”

Throughout the year, there are typically up to six sporadic meteors visible per hour. However, during a meteor shower, the Earth passes through a cloud of debris left behind by comets, resulting in a higher number of meteors entering the atmosphere. The Perseids are specifically associated with Comet 109/P Swift-Tuttle, which last passed near Earth in 1992. These shower meteors are named after the radiant, the point in the sky from which they appear to originate, located in the constellation Perseus.

This year, the peak of the Perseid meteor shower is expected from the evening of 12 August to the morning of 13 August. Observers along the west coast of North America and the eastern Pacific Ocean will have particularly favorable viewing conditions. The thin crescent moon will rise shortly before twilight begins, minimizing moonlight interference. Viewing from a dark sky site away from city lights provides the best visibility.

In the early evening, the radiant of the shower will be lower in the sky, resulting in fewer visible meteors. These early meteors are known as “earthgrazers” and leave long, bright trails as they skim the top of the Earth’s atmosphere. As the night progresses and the radiant rises higher in the sky, the number of visible meteors will increase. The most optimal viewing time is expected to be before 03:00 BST, before dawn breaks.

Unlike many astronomical events, meteor showers can be easily observed without any special equipment. They are best viewed with the naked eye. If viewing is not possible due to clouds on the peak night, the shower is likely to continue with reduced activity on subsequent nights. There may also be additional peaks as the Earth intersects filaments of debris.

The Perseid meteor shower offers a captivating celestial experience for sky enthusiasts.