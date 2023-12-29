Volcanism-induced Anoxia Linked to the Permian Marine Mass Extinction

A new study published in Chemical Geology suggests that the mass extinction event that occurred during the Permian period, leading to the loss of over 95% of all life on Earth, may have been caused by volcanism-induced anoxia in the oceans. Previous theories proposed an asteroid impact as the main driver of the extinction event, but this new research provides evidence to support the role of volcanic activity in this catastrophic event.

Researchers from Nanjing University conducted geochemical experiments on sediment samples obtained from the Upper Yangtze region, China. They discovered a significant mercury anomaly associated with a peak in carbon isotopes within the samples. This carbon isotope excursion suggests massive releases of carbon into the atmosphere, likely caused by volcanic eruptions. These volcanic events are known to be a major source of mercury in nature.

The sediment samples also revealed spikes in trace elements such as molybdenum, uranium, and vanadium, indicating anoxic conditions in the oceans. The decline in calcareous algae and fusulinacean foraminifera further supports the presence of marine anoxia and increased stratification of the water column. These conditions would have created oxygen minimum zones, making it difficult for organisms to survive.

The researchers propose a three-step volcanic–climatic–oceanic model to explain the impact of large-scale volcanism on the oceans leading up to the Permian mass extinction. According to this model, the initial carbonate platform environment experienced vigorous ocean circulation and supported thriving marine life. However, the onset of volcanism caused climate warming, sea level rise, and increased stratification of the water column, leading to marine anoxia. As volcanism waned and marine conditions improved, organisms were able to recover and evolve into new ecological niches.

This study highlights the importance of considering the role of volcanism in mass extinction events. It also serves as a reminder that we are currently facing a potential sixth mass extinction, underscoring the need for further research and conservation efforts to protect our marine realm.

