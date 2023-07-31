The AI-Driven Rally in the Stock Market Persists

The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) chart indicates that the AI-driven rally in the stock market remains intact. Even during pullbacks, the trendline has held, indicating a bullish trend. Currently, the stock market is approaching the low end of the resistance zone, forming a bullish pattern.

The RSI (Relative Strength Index) has pulled back, relieving the overbought condition, which is a positive signal. Wall Street is currently favoring perma bulls over perma bears, a shift from last year’s sentiment. Many perma bull gurus failed to recognize the AI rally early on, but are now reaping its benefits.

Prudent investors should not blindly follow perma bulls or bears, but instead use market sentiment as an indicator. Buying when perma bears are revered and being cautious when perma bulls are revered is generally considered wise.

Upcoming earnings reports from Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on August 3 are highly anticipated. Among the “magnificent seven” stocks, money is flowing into Apple, NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA), Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG), Amazon, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META).

The Bank of Japan (BoJ) surprised the market by widening the band for yield control. Eurozone Q2 GDP came in higher than expected, while China’s manufacturing PMI slightly exceeded consensus estimates.

The momo crowd (momentum investors) is currently buying stocks, gold, and oil in early trading. Recently, the SEC instructed Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) to halt trading on all cryptocurrencies except Bitcoin, potentially impacting the crypto market negatively.

Investors should consider holding good long-term positions while maintaining some cash. The appropriate level of protection depends on individual risk preferences. Adjusting hedge levels and considering high beta stocks can be vital in managing risk. The traditional 60% allocation to stocks and 40% to bonds may favor high-quality bonds and short-term tactical positions using bond ETFs.

Note: The Arora Report provides accurate market trend forecasts and offers a free newsletter for wealth generation.