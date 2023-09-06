Pergear Introduces Second Generation of 14mm f/2.8 Prime Lens for Mirrorless Cameras

Pergear, the renowned manufacturer of photography equipment, has unveiled its latest offering – the second generation of the 14mm f/2.8 full-frame prime lens designed specifically for mirrorless cameras. This announcement comes merely a year after the release of the original version.

One of the notable improvements in the Pergear 14mm f/2.8 II lens is its sleeker and more compact design, weighing in at just 17.6 ounces (500 grams). In addition to the reduced size, the lens also boasts a significantly shorter minimum focusing distance. While its predecessor could only focus as close as 17 inches (0.43 meters), the sequel version delivers a remarkable minimum focusing distance of 8.7 inches (0.22 meters).

The lens hood design has also been updated, with Pergear now incorporating a built-in lens hood. Despite this change, the lens remains compatible with filters using an 82mm filter adapter. Moreover, Pergear has introduced a more durable and reliable metal lens cover for added protection.

The Pergear 14mm f/2.8 II lens features a large focus ring with metric and imperial markings, along with a clicked aperture ring displaying full-stop markings. Inside the compact barrel, the lens comprises of 13 elements arranged across nine groups. Among these elements, two are aspherical, three are low dispersion, and four have a high refractive index. Notably, six elements are crafted by HOYA, a renowned optical company recognized for its exceptional lens filters.

Designed for full-frame cameras, the Pergear 14mm f/2.8 II lens provides an expansive 114-degree angle of view, ideal for architectural and landscape photography. Boasting minimal distortion, this lens ensures superior image quality. Additionally, the bright f/2.8 aperture makes it an excellent choice for capturing stunning night sky photography.

Although the design has undergone upgrades, image quality remains unchanged. Pergear has chosen to showcase the same sample images as the original version of the lens, indicating that users can expect exceptional results.

The Pergear 14mm f/2.8 II lens is currently available for Sony E, Nikon Z, Canon RF, and Leica L-Mount, priced at $269.

Sources:

Pergear 14mm f/2.8 II: The Official Pergear Website