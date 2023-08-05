Comparison between ChatGPT-3 and ChatGPT-4

In the field of artificial intelligence, it is interesting to compare the performance of two renowned models, ChatGPT-3 and ChatGPT-4. A comprehensive evaluation was conducted, testing these AI giants on twelve real-world tasks. The aim was to understand the capabilities of each model.

The evaluation focused on their ability to generate responses to various prompts and questions. Tasks ranged from creating a website and developing a calculator app to composing romantic poems and crafting horror stories. Social media prowess was put to the test with the challenge of creating catchy captions. ChatGPT-4 outperformed ChatGPT-3 by excelling in generating a presentation for an SEO company.

The models were further tested on tasks such as creating humorous pickup lines, informative articles on mental health, humorous Tinder profiles, and daily schedules for YouTube creators. They were also tasked with creating a one-week travel itinerary for Bali and a video script for a yoga YouTube video. Through this comparison, it became evident that both ChatGPT-3 and ChatGPT-4 have their own strengths and weaknesses.

ChatGPT-4 exhibits significant advancements when compared to its predecessor. With an impressive increase in parameters, training on 100 trillion parameters instead of the 175 billion of GPT-3, ChatGPT-4 showcases a better contextual understanding and delivers more accurate responses. Additionally, ChatGPT-4 adopts a multimodal model, allowing it to process both textual and image data. However, it only responds with text, even when presented with images.

Memory is a crucial aspect of AI models, and ChatGPT-4 has expanded its short-term memory to 64,000 words, enabling it to retrieve text from shared web pages. Moreover, its multilingual support has been enhanced to cater to 25 languages besides English.

A noteworthy feature of ChatGPT-4 is its “steerability.” Users can specify a chosen personality for the AI model, resulting in responses as if it were a pirate, scientist, or poet. However, there are limitations, such as the long-term memory being restricted to training data up to September 2021. Beta features, such as internet searching using Bing and plugin integrations, still have room for improvement.

To conclude, both ChatGPT-3 and ChatGPT-4 offer unique capabilities and improvements. The performance comparison provides insights into the strengths and weaknesses of each model. Ultimately, the decision regarding the superiority of one over the other depends on the preferences of the users.