Understanding Starlink: A String of Lights in the Night Sky

Many people have reported seeing a string of lights moving across the night sky and are curious about what they are. If you saw a row of lights or lights in one line, moving in unison, chances are you witnessed Starlink, a satellite array operated by SpaceX.

Starlink provides broadband internet access to countries worldwide, and currently, there are over 2,000 Starlink satellites orbiting the Earth. This vast network of satellites can often be seen as a string of lights traveling across the night sky.

To confirm if what you saw was Starlink, you can visit findstarlink.com and enter your zip code. The website will show you recent sightings of the satellite array in your area and provide information on when it will be visible again.

If you captured photos or videos of the lights, you can share them with WGAL through various methods. You can directly upload them through a form on their website, send them via email, or join their uLocal Facebook group to share your media.

Seeing a string of lights in the night sky can be an intriguing phenomenon, and Starlink is a common explanation for such sightings. With its rapidly growing satellite array, it is becoming increasingly common to witness these lights moving in unison. If you want to learn more about Starlink, visit their official website for additional information on their mission and vision for global internet connectivity.