People Renting Out SpaceX’s Starlink Satellite Internet Dishes on Facebook Marketplace

People are turning to Facebook Marketplace to rent out SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet dishes for vacationers and remote workers. The rental price for these kits is approximately $30 per day.

This emerging trend highlights the increasing demand for reliable and high-speed internet access, particularly for individuals engaged in travel or remote work. Starlink, a brainchild of SpaceX, aims to offer global broadband coverage by deploying a network of satellites.

Renting out the Starlink kit provides an affordable and convenient solution for those seeking reliable internet access while on the move. It enables individuals to stay connected and productive during their travels or remote work.

The availability and advantages of satellite internet are becoming more widely recognized, leading to the likelihood that the trend of renting out Starlink satellite dishes on platforms like Facebook Marketplace will continue to gain traction.