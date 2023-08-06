Lucrative Side Hustle: Renting Out SpaceX’s Starlink Kits

People have discovered a profitable side hustle by renting out SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet kits on Facebook Marketplace. Many individuals are making around $5,000 a month by renting out multiple devices. While specific earnings can’t be confirmed, there are several Starlink rental options available on Facebook Marketplace, with prices ranging from $25 to $35 per day.

Renting out Starlink kits is becoming increasingly popular among vacationers and remote workers. The idea gained traction when startup CEO Austen Allred shared on social media how he rented a Starlink kit for a family vacation. After his post, many listings on Facebook Marketplace emerged, offering Starlink kits for rent.

Owners, like Thomas Sands and McKenzie Coffman, have also recognized the market potential of Starlink rentals. Sands decided to rent out his kit after seeing Allred’s tweet, and Coffman realized the demand for reliable internet connections while traveling, lending his terminal to a friend.

Facebook Marketplace sellers are targeting remote workers who need a consistent internet connection while on the move. Some sellers are even offering Starlink’s mobile option, which is suitable for RVs. In some cases, the device is shipped directly to the renter, requiring a deposit of around $500 to ensure its safe return. Besides Facebook Marketplace, other websites have started offering Starlink rentals at a rate of about $30 per day.

Interestingly, there are indications that SpaceX might consider offering the rental service directly. Earlier this year, customers in the UK were notified that they could rent the hardware for a monthly fee of £15 ($18), in addition to a one-time activation fee of £99 ($118).

According to SpaceX, Starlink service is available in 48 US states and over 55 countries. As of May, there were more than 1.5 million subscribers to the service, highlighting its growing popularity and market demand.