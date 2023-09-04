A Simple iPhone Hack That Could Save Your Life

A tech expert recently shared a little-known iPhone hack that could potentially save lives. This hack involves clicking the power button on an iPhone five times, which triggers an emergency response system. The feature automatically calls emergency services and sends a message to your chosen emergency contacts, along with your location.

The woman who revealed this hack on her TikTok page emphasized the importance of setting it up to ensure personal safety. She explained that she constantly fears being kidnapped and believes this feature can provide some peace of mind. The TikTok video showcasing this hack has gone viral, amassing over 11 million views and thousands of comments.

While some people were already aware of this feature, many users were surprised to learn about it. One person commented that they had never heard of it before, while another wondered why such a valuable feature isn’t more widely known. Some admitted to accidentally discovering the hack, with one person sharing how their family and the police arrived at their house after triggering it inadvertently.

Interestingly, it seems that this hack may also work on Android phones, according to some commentators. This discovery expands the potential impact of this feature and highlights the importance of knowledge-sharing among smartphone users.

In addition to this iPhone hack, iPhone users have also been urged to check for any hidden charges that may be draining their bank accounts and to be aware of the invisible texts feature. It is essential for smartphone users to stay informed about the capabilities and features of their devices to maximize their safety and security.

– TikTok user: @_storiesoftiktok