US Military’s Secretive X-37B Space Plane Embarks on New Mission

The US military’s enigmatic X-37B unmanned space plane has launched into space once again on a secretive mission, this time aboard SpaceX’s powerful Falcon Heavy rocket. The spacecraft, which departed from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, is embarking on its seventh flight after a delay caused by technical difficulties and severe weather conditions.

Significantly, this launch marks the first time the X-37B has been propelled by a Falcon Heavy rocket, ensuring it reaches a higher orbit than ever before. The mission, expected to span several years similar to its previous flight, will incorporate groundbreaking experiments that aim to enhance current and future space operations.

While specific details regarding the tests and experiments have not been disclosed, there is speculation that the X-37B could be on the lookout for threats from enemy satellites. The Secretary of the Air Force, Frank Kendall, commended the efforts of the Space Force without revealing further specifics.

The X-37B, built by Boeing, bears a resemblance to NASA’s retired space shuttles but is significantly smaller in size. Over the past decade, the unmanned vessel has been utilized by the Pentagon to test a range of new technologies, including a solar panel designed to convert solar energy into microwaves. This advancement could potentially enable the beaming of space-harnessed energy back to Earth.

Equipped with an autonomous landing system, the X-37B takes off vertically like a rocket and lands horizontally like an airplane. Despite its lengthy presence in space, the exact purpose of the previous satellite deployments remains unclear.

As the X-37B embarks on its latest mission, the Space Force emphasizes the importance of its capabilities for testing new orbital regimes, space domain awareness technologies, and the effects of radiation on materials. This ongoing pursuit of knowledge promises to revolutionize space travel and enhance the United States’ future endeavors in this frontier.

