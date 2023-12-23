Mark Milliron: A Sculptor’s Unique Artistic Journey

Mark Milliron, a long-time resident of Sleepy Hollow Road in Penn Township, has captivated passersby with his enchanting collection of concrete sculptures. Over the course of nearly 40 years, Milliron has cultivated a yard adorned with 28 unique sculptures, complemented by 10 paintings and approximately 15 wooden sculptures inside his home.

While Milliron initially explored his artistic endeavors through painting, he discovered a natural affinity for sculpture. The three-dimensional expression of sculpture allows him to transcend the limitations of a flat canvas. Milliron’s passion for sculpture was ignited by his first creation—a wooden figure of a woman playing the violin. Starting with only a mental image, he unleashed his creativity and brought the sculpture to life.

As Milliron delved deeper into his craft, he found inspiration in the works of fellow artists, a vast array of sculptures that sparked his imagination. Gaining further knowledge and skills, he enrolled in art classes at Seton Hill, studying the principles of sculpture design under the tutelage of the late Professor Josefa Filkosky.

Filkosky, an esteemed art professor, was revered for her colorful pipe sculptures, and her teachings live on through her students. Maureen Kochanek, a professor of art history at Seton Hill for 40 years, describes Filkosky as a talented sculptor and an influential teacher who nurtured her students’ individual artistic visions.

For Milliron, art is an outlet from his long-standing career at the Jeannette Post Office. After 33 years of delivering mail and working as a desk clerk, sculpture allows him to channel his creative energy into something he is truly passionate about. Having spent 20 years focused on wooden sculptures, he transitioned to working with concrete, finding it a more malleable medium.

Milliron’s artistic journey continues to evolve, as he constantly generates new ideas and contemplates delving into more abstract designs. He is particularly drawn to exaggeration, admiring artists who push the boundaries of reality to create captivating and dramatic works. Despite the endless possibilities, Milliron strives to capture the authenticity and essence of his subjects, adhering to a desire for true-to-life representations.

Artists like Milliron possess a unique ability to make a lasting impact on their communities. Kochanek highlights the significance of cultivating art in local areas, transforming spaces through artistic endeavors. The You Are Here gallery in Jeannette exemplifies this by providing a platform for local artists to showcase their work and contribute to the beauty and vibrancy of the community.

Mark Milliron’s captivating sculptures along Sleepy Hollow Road are a testament to his artistic talent and dedication. As he continues to create, the world eagerly awaits his future masterpieces, born from his ever-evolving creative spirit.