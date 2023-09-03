Satellite Highlights of 2023: Unveiling Groundbreaking Missions

In the year 2023, the world witnessed several groundbreaking missions that redefined our understanding of space, communication, and Earth observation. From the launch of India’s first Differential Global Navigation Satellite System (DGNSS) to the deployment of the world’s largest private satellite, Jupiter 3, there were many significant developments in the field of satellites.

One of the notable highlights was the launch of Sagar Sampark, India’s first DGNSS. This system provides accurate positioning services to ships and other marine vessels in the Indian Ocean region, enhancing navigation and safety.

The Gujarat government also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with OneWeb Company and the Department of Science and Technology to establish a Satellite Network Portal Site. This site aims to provide connectivity and data services to various government departments and agencies, contributing to better governance and communication.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced the launch of the DS-SAR (Earth Observation Satellite) of Singapore, which will be used for Earth observation and disaster management applications.

SpaceX made headlines with the launch of the largest private satellite, Jupiter 3, which will provide broadband internet services to customers in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, and South America.

In June 2023, the US Space Force revealed plans to deploy the Silent Barker satellite constellation to track Chinese and Russian space vehicles that pose a threat to orbiting objects.

The SATRIA-1 satellite of Indonesia was successfully launched into geosynchronous orbit, marking the first Indonesian satellite of its kind. This satellite will be used for telecommunications, navigation, and disaster management purposes.

Other notable satellite-related news in 2023 included the launch of low-cost radar satellite “CarbSar” for the United Kingdom, the deployment of Starlink internet satellites by SpaceX, and the launch of the NVS-01 navigation satellite by ISRO.

As we move forward, it is clear that satellites will continue to play a vital role in advancing our understanding of space and improving communication and observation capabilities on Earth. These groundbreaking missions in 2023 have set the stage for even more exciting developments in the future.

