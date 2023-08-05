Square Enix Reveals PC Specifications for Star Ocean: The Second Story R

Square Enix has disclosed the minimum and recommended PC specifications for their upcoming action JRPG, Star Ocean: The Second Story R. The game will utilize Denuvo, a digital rights management software.

The minimum requirements for Star Ocean: The Second Story R on PC are a 64-bit processor and operating system, Windows 10 or 11 (64-bit), AMD A8-7600 or Intel Core i3-3210 processor, 8 GB RAM, AMD Radeon RX 460 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750 Ti graphics card, DirectX 11, 20 GB available space, and an expected framerate of 30FPS with 1280×720 resolution and default graphics options.

On the other hand, the recommended specifications for PC players include a 64-bit processor and operating system, Windows 10 or 11 (64-bit), AMD Ryzen 3 1200 or Intel Core i5-3330 processor, 8 GB RAM, AMD Radeon RX 470 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card, DirectX 11, 20 GB available space, and an expected framerate of 60FPS with 1920×1080 resolution and default graphics options.

Star Ocean: The Second Story R will offer fully voiced event scenes featuring the original voice cast and a newly arranged soundtrack by composer Motoi Sakuraba. Additionally, players can anticipate new combat mechanics known as Break and Assault Action. The game will present two selectable protagonists, Claude and Rena, alongside various difficulty options such as Earth, Galaxy, and Universe.

Gemdrops, the developer responsible for porting Star Ocean: The Second Evolution to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in Japan, is behind the development of Star Ocean: The Second Story R. Furthermore, the game will receive a launch day update with support for French, Italian, German, and Spanish languages.

Mark your calendars as Star Ocean: The Second Story R is set to launch on November 2, 2023, and will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.