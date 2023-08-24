Two Incredible Indie Games Now Available for Free on the Epic Games Store

If you’re an avid gamer, here’s some exciting news for you. The Epic Games store is currently offering two incredible indie games for free, but you’ll need to act fast as today is the last chance to claim them.

The first game is Dodo Peak, a charming platformer that pays homage to the classic arcade platformers of the past. In this game, players take on the role of a Dodo bird parent who is searching for their missing children. To find them, you must climb a mountain while avoiding enemies along the way. The catch is that you can only jump in one of four directions, so timing is crucial to avoid getting hit or cornered.

The second game on offer is Black Book, an RPG that delves into Slavic mythology and folklore. You’ll step into the shoes of a young sorceress and embark on a journey to fight evil forces in card-based battles. As you progress, you’ll explore a world where humans coexist with mythological creatures. Building a powerful deck of magic cards is the key to success in battles, and strategic gameplay is rewarded. Additionally, there are puzzles to solve that open up new areas for exploration.

Both games have received high praise from fans and critics alike. Black Book, in particular, has been lauded for its gorgeous art style and engaging card-based gameplay, earning it consistent scores of 9/10. Whether you’re a fan of RPGs, card games, or simply looking for something new to try, these titles are worth checking out.

Remember, you only have until the end of today, August 24th, to claim these games for free on the Epic Games store. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to add two incredible indie games to your collection.

Definitions:

– RPG: RPG stands for Role-Playing Game, a genre of video games where players assume the roles of fictional characters and engage in gameplay that typically involves exploration, combat, and character development.

– Card-based battles: Refers to gameplay mechanics that involve using a deck of cards to strategically battle opponents. Players use the cards to perform actions, cast spells, or summon creatures to defeat their enemies.

– Mythological creatures: Creatures or beings that are part of mythology or folklore, often with supernatural abilities or significance.

– Deck of magic cards: In the context of Black Book, a deck of magic cards refers to a collection of cards that represent spells, abilities, or creatures that can be used in battles. Players must build a powerful deck to increase their chances of success in combat.

