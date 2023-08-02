Lyla in the Loop: A New PBS Kids Animated Series

PBS Kids is set to launch a new animated series called “Lyla in the Loop” in early 2024. This exciting show, funded by grants from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and the U.S. Department of Education, will follow the adventures of a 7-year-old girl named Lyla Loops and her fantastical sidekick Stu.

“Lyla in the Loop” aims to inspire young viewers with Lyla’s determination and problem-solving skills. Each episode will showcase Lyla taking on various challenges, such as building carnival games from repurposed materials, helping with recycling, and creating a puppet show based on a Jamaican folktale.

One of the important themes explored in the series is the ethics of artificial intelligence (AI). Lyla and her sister will embark on an art project using real-world AI tools, sparking a storyline that delves into questions surrounding their use.

In addition to the linear episodes on PBS, interactive episodes with AI-assisted conversation are also being developed. Partners at the University of California-Irvine and the University of Michigan are currently researching and designing these episodes. Through responsive AI technology, viewers will be able to engage in conversation with Lyla as she responds to their input. These interactive episodes will be evaluated for their impact on children’s learning and engagement.

To participate in the interactive episodes, viewers will need a device with a microphone. The episodes will also come with additional digital content that reinforces the core messages of the show and encourages creativity and computational thinking skills.

With “Lyla in the Loop,” PBS Kids aims to celebrate children’s problem-solving abilities, foster creativity, and inspire viewers to recognize their own innate capabilities in helping others and solving everyday problems. The series is directed by Huy Tran and animated by Pipeline Studios, known for their successful kids shows. The creative team includes advisors and consultants from various fields to ensure an authentic and relatable portrayal of the characters and the issues addressed in the show.