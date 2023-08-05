Payday 3 Set to Launch on Xbox Game Pass

With the upcoming launch of Payday 3 on Xbox Game Pass next month, we were fortunate enough to participate in a closed beta for this highly anticipated co-op heist shooter. As fans eagerly await its arrival on Game Pass, we couldn’t resist diving in early to see what it had to offer.

During the closed beta, we had the opportunity to experience the intense co-op shooting action of the ‘No Rest For The Wicked’ Bank Heist gameplay. Based on what we’ve seen, Payday 3 promises to provide a thrilling heist experience unlike any other.

While other highly anticipated titles such as Starfield and Lies of P may be receiving more attention due to their release dates being close, Payday 3 offers a unique gameplay experience that sets it apart from its competitors.

Mark your calendars for September 21st, as that is when Payday 3 will be available on Game Pass for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. Whether you’re a fan of heist games or simply looking for a new co-op adventure, Payday 3 is definitely worth a try.

Are you excited to try out Payday 3 on Xbox Game Pass? Let us know if this looks like your kind of game!