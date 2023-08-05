Starbreeze Studios Announces Payday 3 Closed Beta Dates

Starbreeze Studios has revealed that the closed beta for Payday 3 will take place from August 2 to August 7. This highly anticipated heist-themed co-op shooter has garnered significant attention from players.

To gain access to the closed beta on Steam, interested players can visit the Payday 3 Steam page and navigate to the “Payday 3 Playtest” section located at the bottom. By clicking on the “Request Access” button, players can submit their request and hope to be chosen for participation. If selected, players will receive an email containing further instructions.

Unfortunately, PlayStation users will not have their own closed beta, while Xbox users can access the beta through the Xbox Insider Hub app. In the Previews section, players can find the Payday 3 closed beta sign-ups and select “Join.” It’s important to note that signing up does not guarantee acceptance.

The Payday 3 closed beta will begin on August 2 at 1 AM PT/4 AM ET and conclude on August 7 at the same time for Xbox users. The timings for the Steam playtest have not been specified.

Payday 3 is scheduled for release on September 21, 2023, for PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. Additionally, the game will be available on Xbox Game Pass from its launch day, providing players with another option to experience the highly anticipated title.