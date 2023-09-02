The Inclusion of Nintendo Live at PAX West Adds to the Gamer Experience in Seattle

Dedicated gamers from around the world gather in Seattle every Labor Day weekend for the highly anticipated PAX West event. This year, attendees have an extra reason to be excited as Nintendo Live makes its debut in the city. Nintendo Live is a fan-centered event dedicated to all things Nintendo, featuring gaming, tournaments, performances, photo opportunities, and more.

PAX West, known as the “Penny-Arcade Expo,” has been a beloved gaming convention in Seattle since 2004. It has grown exponentially over the years, with attendance skyrocketing from 3,000 to over 120,000. The inclusion of Nintendo Live at PAX West is a testament to the convention’s popularity and its commitment to providing a unique gaming experience for attendees.

Jerry Holkins, founder of PAX, and Ryan Hartman, Vice President of Media, Content, and Events, expressed their excitement at having Nintendo Live as part of the convention. Nintendo has always been a significant presence at PAX, with a large booth and exciting offerings for fans. The decision to feature Nintendo Live at PAX West was an easy one for the organizers.

PAX West prides itself on being a space for gamers, providing room for them to enjoy and explore their passion. Holkins emphasizes the importance of creating an environment where gamers can immerse themselves in their own sacred space. While big spectacles from companies like Microsoft and Nintendo draw huge crowds, Hartman values the community experience and encourages attendees to participate in meetups and join gaming sessions.

For first-time attendees of PAX West, Hartman suggests venturing beyond the Expo floor. The board game area, in particular, offers opportunities to connect with fellow gamers and learn new games. The enthusiasm and willingness of gamers to share their love for their favorite subcultures and games make PAX West a truly unique event.

PAX West 2023 will take place at the Washington State Convention Center from Friday, September 1 to Monday, September 4. With the addition of Nintendo Live, the convention promises to be a dream come true for gaming enthusiasts.

Sources:

– KUOW’s Mike Davis interview with Jerry Holkins and Ryan Hartman