PAX Aus 2023 to Feature Nintendo and Bethesda

PAX Aus 2023 has announced that Nintendo and Bethesda will both be headlining the showfloor as exhibitors. This is their return after being absent in 2022.

Nintendo has confirmed that it will showcase two major tournament finals at PAX Aus 2023: the Splatoon 3 AU/NZ Championship 2023 and the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe AU/NZ Championship 2023. There is no confirmation yet if Nintendo will also showcase new games at the event.

Bethesda is expected to showcase the highly anticipated Starfield at PAX Aus 2023. Other titles that may make an appearance include The Elder Scrolls Online and Fallout 76.

Devolver Digital will also be present, showcasing upcoming titles like The Plucky Squire, Gunbrella, and Anger Foot. Tech giants such as Audio-Technica, Aftershock PC, Cooler Master, HTC Vive, Corsair, MSI, and ASUS ROG will also be exhibiting.

Crunchyroll, NetEase Games, Ukiyo Studios, and PikPok Games will also have a presence at PAX Aus 2023. Additionally, the winners of the PAX Aus 2023 Indie Showcase will be featured.

More exhibitor announcements are expected in the following weeks leading up to PAX Aus 2023, which will take place from 6-8 October 2023. Stay updated by visiting the PAX Aus website for further details.