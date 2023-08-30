PAX Aus 2023: Special Guests Announced for the Gaming Event

PAX Aus 2023, one of the most anticipated gaming events, will be featuring a stellar lineup of special guests from the games industry. Voice actors Erika Ishii, Ben Prendergast, and Jenny Yokobori have been confirmed for appearances at the event.

Erika Ishii, known for her roles in Stray Gods and Apex Legends, will kick off PAX Aus 2023 as the official Storytime speaker. With her experience in games like Destiny 2, Cyberpunk 2077, and Call of Duty: Warzone, Ishii brings a wealth of knowledge to the panel. Her appearance is scheduled for 6 October 2023 at 12:00 pm AEDT.

Joining Ishii are voice actors Ben Prendergast and Jenny Yokobori, who have established careers in the games industry. While specific details of their panels are yet to be revealed, fans can expect insightful discussions from these talented individuals.

PAX Aus 2023 has also unveiled a lineup of other speakers, both local and international, who will be gracing the event. Summerfall Studios, known for their game Stray Gods, will be present, sharing their insights and experiences. In addition, the Sydney-based musical ensemble, The Consouls, will be delighting attendees with their tunes.

The newly-announced special guests also include John Robertson of The Dark Room fame, who will be bringing his interactive live show to PAX Aus once again. The Back Pocket team, consisting of Stephanie ‘Hex’ Bendixsen, Gus ‘Goose’ Ronald, and their friends, will be making an appearance. Developer Jonathan Biddle, working on The Plucky Squire, is also expected to showcase his work at the event.

These special guests join the previously announced company guests, including Nintendo, Bethesda, and Devolver Digital. PAX Aus 2023 promises a diverse and exciting lineup for all gaming enthusiasts.

Stay tuned for more news and announcements from the PAX Aus team in the coming weeks. The event will be held from 6-8 October 2023 at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre in Melbourne, Australia.

Sources:

– [Source 1] (URL1)

– [Source 2] (URL2)