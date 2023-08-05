Paul Schrader Expresses Disappointment with “Mission: Impossible” Script, Praises Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer”

Paul Schrader, the director of “Transcendental Style in Film: Ozu, Bresson, Dreyer,” recently voiced his disappointment regarding the script of “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” on Facebook. Schrader criticized the lack of originality in the script and compared it to AI writing. He also pointed out that the film’s main antagonist is an AI, further highlighting his concerns about the screenplay.

Although Schrader’s comments may not be considered complimentary, it is worth noting that he has previously supported the idea that AI could replace screenwriters in the entertainment industry. He believes that AI has the potential to quickly generate episodes of TV shows such as “CSI: Vegas” that are both generic and contemporary, drawing inspiration from the past two decades of episodes.

In addition to his critique of “Mission: Impossible,” Schrader also expressed praise for Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film “Oppenheimer,” stating that it could be considered the best film of the 21st century. He encouraged his followers to watch the movie in IMAX and described it as groundbreaking.

On the other hand, Schrader had a more negative reaction to the film “Sound of Freedom,” which some claim contains coded messages associated with the MAGA movement. While acknowledging its appeal to Trump-supporting audiences, Schrader criticized the movie for its simplistic approach, schematic storytelling, and white savior narrative.

Despite Schrader’s opinions, “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” has performed relatively less impressively at the box office compared to “Barbie.” The latter has earned a massive $823 million worldwide, while the former has reached $452 million. Meanwhile, “Oppenheimer” has achieved success, generating $425 million in box office revenue and dominating IMAX screens in North America.

Overall, Paul Schrader’s critiques and recommendations provide an interesting perspective on the current state of blockbuster films.