Paul McCartney Reflects on Collaborating with John Lennon Through Technology

Paul McCartney still considers what John Lennon would think of his new music whenever he sits down to compose on the guitar. In an exclusive TV interview, McCartney shared insights into their creative process and how they would craft the timeless melodies that have influenced generations for six decades.

During their songwriting sessions, McCartney and Lennon would sit facing each other with their guitars, starting with a simple idea and building on it by exchanging thoughts and ideas. Trust played a crucial role in this process, enabling them to swiftly overcome challenges together. McCartney reminisced about how, in the early stages, he had reservations about a line in the song “I Saw Her Standing There,” but Lennon’s input led them to a more satisfying solution.

The prevailing narrative about McCartney’s perceived “dominance” as a cause for the Beatles’ breakup has undergone a transformation with the release of Peter Jackson’s documentary, “The Beatles: Get Back.” This film revealed never-before-seen footage of the band collaborating on their 1969 album, “Let It Be,” presenting a different perspective on the events.

In October of this year, McCartney will be returning to Australia alongside Lennon, courtesy of technological advancements. By isolating Lennon’s vocals from the original recordings, McCartney is able to perform alongside his late friend once again. This innovation was first showcased at Glastonbury in 2022, where McCartney sang alongside a projection of Lennon on a giant screen.

For McCartney, performing with Lennon’s voice is an emotional experience as it allows him to feel like he is singing with his “old buddy” once more. Audiences are transported back in time, and McCartney is able to relive the memories of their inaugural trip to Australia in 1964, where they received an overwhelming response from passionate Australian fans.

This new opportunity to collaborate with Lennon through technology brings both joy and nostalgia to McCartney, enabling him to keep the spirit of their partnership alive.