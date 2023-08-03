Clarus Networks Group Appoints Paul Coffey as Leader in Wireless Connectivity

Clarus Networks Group, a networking design and support company, has recently announced the appointment of Paul Coffey as their new leader and wireless connectivity expert. Coffey brings with him a wealth of experience in the industry, having previously held important positions such as CEO at the Scotland 5G Centre and serving as the head of strategy at a global wholesale network operator and head of mobile products at Virgin Media Business.

Founded in 2014, Clarus Networks Group provides networking design, installation, and support services to various sectors, including remote communities. The demand for connectivity solutions is rapidly increasing, with private network infrastructure spending rising 20% across industries year-on-year, and the emergence of low earth orbit (LEO) satellites presenting new opportunities.

Clarus Networks Group is an authorized reseller of Elon Musk’s SpaceX Starlink LEO satellites, which offer high-speed, low-latency broadband internet services. This partnership, along with the UK-wide initiative to bring high-speed internet to remote areas, positions Clarus for significant growth.

Paul Coffey expressed his enthusiasm about joining Clarus and working with innovative technologies. He highlighted the potential of high-speed, low-latency connectivity to revolutionize industries by enabling real-time monitoring, enhancing health and safety measures, reducing costs, and lowering carbon emissions. Coffey also expressed eagerness to connect more businesses using Starlink and private 5G networks as part of Clarus’ integrated connectivity solution.

With Coffey’s expertise and Clarus Networks Group’s focus on delivering cutting-edge connectivity solutions, the company is well-positioned for further growth and success in the industry.