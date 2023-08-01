Patient Privacy Monitoring Solutions and the Impact of AI and Market Consolidation

Patient privacy monitoring solutions are crucial for healthcare organizations to comply with regulations and safeguard patient confidentiality. According to a recent report by KLAS Research, artificial intelligence (AI) and market consolidation have significantly influenced the healthcare industry in 2023.

KLAS researchers conducted surveys with healthcare professionals to gather insights regarding the solutions used by their organizations and their overall customer experience. One key area of focus was patient privacy monitoring and its association with AI.

The report highlights the positive impact of AI and machine learning (ML) on the functionality and efficiency of top vendors. Protenus, the 2023 Best in KLAS winner, has effectively utilized AI to reduce manual work, resulting in higher levels of customer satisfaction. Users appreciate the innovative approach and improved customer service as AI helps decrease false positives and expedite investigations.

However, the report also addresses challenges brought about by mergers and acquisitions. Imprivata’s acquisition of FairWarning and SecureLink initially affected customer satisfaction due to communication issues and increased costs. Nevertheless, customer loyalty remains high for the Imprivata SecureLink Privacy Monitor.

Not all vendors have experienced the same level of success. Small healthcare organizations using iatricSystems have reported stable performance. However, larger organizations with over 500 beds have expressed dissatisfaction and indicated plans to switch solutions due to data issues.

The report acknowledges that AI is still evolving in terms of technology and functionality. Users of older versions often struggle with manual processes and false positives, making it difficult to identify genuine instances of inappropriate data access. Nevertheless, as AI continues to learn, customers anticipate a decrease in unnecessary alerts.

In conclusion, the impact of AI and ML on patient privacy programs is notable. These advancements are expected to persist, although the industry’s progress may be temporarily hindered by the consolidation of vendors through mergers and acquisitions.