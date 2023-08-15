The New Buzzword in Graphics Rendering: Path Tracing – An Interview with Pascal Gilcher

Pascal Gilcher, known as Marty McFly, is a renowned ReShade modder known for his SSRTGI shader. However, the latest buzzword in graphics rendering is path tracing, which marks a significant shift from ray tracing to a complete abandonment of rasterized effects. Path tracing was introduced with the Cyberpunk 2077 Overdrive Mode preview, setting a new graphical standard in video games.

The downside of path tracing is its significant hardware requirements. Only the latest GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics cards can comfortably run Cyberpunk 2077 Overdrive mode by combining DLSS 2 (Super Resolution) and DLSS 3 (Frame Generation).

Despite this, Pascal unveiled his work-in-progress path tracing ReShade addon. Surprisingly, it won’t be able to leverage DLSS or the RT Cores found in GeForce RTX GPUs. Pascal believes that the performance of his addon will exceed that of the traditional triangle-based method.

During an interview, Pascal discussed his approach to path tracing, the expected release date for Patreon subscribers, and the addon’s potential to replace or inject various effects. He confirmed his interest in discussing his work with NVIDIA, although details remain confidential.

Pascal has been working on the ReShade addon for a couple of years, taking advantage of the ReShade API. The API allows him to modify game calls and design addons that alter game effects. He recently resumed working on the addon after improving his skill in C++ and identified several issues that hindered its progress.

Pascal’s approach follows a voxel-based method, similar to SEUS path tracing for Minecraft. However, he distinguishes his addon by using a sparse storage model, allowing him to store and handle significantly more data than traditional voxel-based methods. By storing only existing nodes, Pascal avoids excessive memory consumption.

Despite the challenges and limitations, Pascal remains committed to developing his path tracing ReShade addon, aiming to provide a high-quality alternative to traditional rendering methods.