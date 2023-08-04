Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria Bans Taxi Services at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has recently banned taxi services at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja due to association conflicts. This decision has led passengers to request the return of e-hailing services to make traveling to their destinations less challenging.

Passengers using the route have expressed their desire for e-hailing services to be permanently reinstated even after the crisis has ended. They believe it would be beneficial and have recommended it to the authorities.

Many passengers have suggested that e-hailing companies like Bolt and Uber should be permitted to operate alongside FAAN taxis once they resume business. They hope that this competition will lower the high fares charged by FAAN due to their monopoly on the airport taxi business.

Passengers have taken to social media to share their experiences and frustrations with the FAAN taxis. They have mentioned that the services were expensive and inconsiderate. Some have specifically asked for the return of Bolt and Uber, as they have had better experiences with these e-hailing services.

The FAAN has suspended the airport car hire service at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport due to the unresolved factional dispute among the car hire operators. The authority advises passengers to use alternative means of transportation or e-hailing services during this suspension.

Once the dispute is resolved, normal car hire services will resume. However, passengers are hopeful that e-hailing services will be permanently reinstated to provide a more convenient and affordable option for transportation to and from the airport.