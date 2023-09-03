Scientists Observe Section of Sun Circulating as Massive Polar Vortex

Scientists have made an intriguing observation using the James Webb Space Telescope: a section of the sun has broken away from the surface and is now circulating as a massive polar vortex around the north pole of the star. The cause of this phenomenon is not yet clear, but it could be related to the reversal of the sun’s magnetic field and the expected occurrence when the sun reaches a 55-degree latitude in its 11-year solar cycle.

Solar prominences, which consist of hydrogen and helium, typically extrude from the sun’s surface, releasing plasma. However, in this case, the material from a northern prominence broke away from the main filament and began circulating around the sun’s north pole. The implications of this event for understanding the sun’s atmospheric dynamics above 55 degrees cannot be overstated.

Solar physicist Scott McIntosh, the deputy director at the National Center for Atmospheric Research, expressed curiosity about this phenomenon. He noted that once every solar cycle, a phenomenon forms at the 55-degree latitude and moves toward the pole. However, it disappears and magically reappears three or four years later in the same region, raising the question of why this specific movement occurs.

Further research is needed to fully comprehend the reasons behind this behavior of the sun. Scientists are excited about the possibilities this observation presents for advancing our knowledge of solar physics and atmospheric dynamics.

Sources:

– Scott McIntosh, Deputy Director at the National Center for Atmospheric Research

– Tamitha Skov, Space Weather Physicist

Definitions:

– James Webb Space Telescope: A space telescope set to launch in 2021 and designed to be the most powerful observatory ever built, enabling scientists to observe the universe with unprecedented detail.

– Polar vortex: A large-scale cyclone that forms near the Earth’s poles and exhibits strong circumpolar winds. In this case, it refers to the section of the sun circulating around its north pole.

– Solar prominence: A large, bright feature visible on the sun’s surface that extends outward and is anchored by magnetic fields. Prominences are often associated with solar flares and eruptions.