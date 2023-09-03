The Greek Influence on Isaac Newton’s Notebooks

Sir Isaac Newton, renowned for his groundbreaking theories in science, documented his discoveries in notebooks written entirely in Greek. This exemplifies the prevalence of Greek as a scientific language in seventeenth-century England, where educated individuals were well-versed in both ancient Greek and Latin.

Newton’s notebooks feature titles and explanations in Latin, while the subject analysis is written in well-written Greek text, including necessary diacritical marks. These notebooks, which Newton acquired during his time at Trinity College and used from 1661 to 1665, contain extensive notes from his studies and personal explorations in mathematics, physics, and metaphysics. It is believed that these notebooks played a significant role in his breakthroughs in calculus.

While Newton’s Greek notes were deemed “not fit to be printed” due to strike-throughs and scratched-out letters, they were eventually passed down through his relatives. In 1872, his papers, including the Greek notes, were presented to the Library of Cambridge. Today, Cambridge University owns the most extensive collection of Newton’s papers, which were digitized and made available online in 2011.

Isaac Newton is widely recognized as one of the most brilliant and impactful scientists in history, playing a pivotal role in the scientific revolution and Enlightenment. His book, “Principia Mathematica,” first published in 1687, consolidated previous results and established classical mechanics. Newton’s contributions also extended to optics, and he collaborated with German mathematician Gottfried Wilhelm Leibniz in developing infinitesimal calculus.

In “Principia,” Newton formulated the laws of motion and universal gravitation, which remained the dominant scientific viewpoint for centuries. His mathematical description of gravity allowed him to derive Kepler’s laws of planetary motion, explain tides, comets’ trajectories, and other celestial phenomena, solidifying the heliocentric model of the Solar System. Newton’s principles applied to both Earthly objects and celestial bodies, further bolstering the superiority of Newtonian mechanics over previous systems.

Overall, Newton’s Greek notebooks offer a glimpse into the scientific language and thought process prevalent in seventeenth-century England, showcasing the lasting influence of ancient Greek knowledge on the scientific community.

