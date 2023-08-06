A recent satirical open letter titled “Pause Random Superconductor Experiments” has mimicked the alarmist tone of the Pause Giant AI Experiments paper released in March. The letter humorously urges laboratories and kitchens to halt the production of conductors with lower resistance than copper for a minimum of six months. It argues that superconductor experiments have the potential to create unprecedented challenges in the realms of physics and technology.

Although the letter is meant to be satirical, it addresses genuine concerns about the planning and management of scientific experiments. It suggests that scientists may be developing superconducting materials that even the experts cannot fully understand, predict, or control. The letter claims support from top scientific institutions and even Russian anime cat girls.

The parody letter is hosted on the website FutureofLiff.org and draws inspiration from the campaigning site FutureofLife.org, which is run by the Future of Life Institute. The letter’s playful homage mirrors the writing style of The Meaning of Liff, a comical dictionary by Douglas Adams and John Lloyd.

While the letter takes a humorous approach, it sheds light on concerns about “unelected scientists.” It features an impressive roster of satirical signatories, including names such as Sir Percival Ferroflux, Countess Valentina Quenchfield, and Baron Reginald Cryogenius. Interestingly, the number of signatories cleverly stands at 293K, symbolically representing room temperature in Kelvin.

For more serious coverage of semiconductors, readers may want to explore related articles on the Messy LK-99 Superconductor Creation Process and recent demonstrations of Superconductors Levitating At Room Temperature.