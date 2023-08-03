Using AI Technology to Detect and Respond to Wildfires

With the increasing threat of wildfires across Canada, the Midwest in America, and Western Europe, finding more effective ways to detect and respond to fire outbreaks has become crucial. Pano AI is addressing this issue by using new data models and continuous surveillance to detect fires as soon as they start.

Pano AI is currently developing the largest blaze-detecting network in the Pacific Northwest, covering about 6 million acres of land across several states, including California, Colorado, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, and Montana. The system utilizes 360-degree-scanning cameras installed in high vantage points to continuously monitor the surrounding areas for signs of smoke.

These cameras record high-definition video and employ “deep learning” techniques to recognize fires. Once a fire is detected, the AI model assesses the threat, determines its location, and provides information about the speed and direction of the fire’s spread. This real-time data enables response teams to effectively manage and prioritize their intervention efforts.

The use of AI technology in detecting and responding to wildfires has the potential to save valuable time, which could be the difference between successful containment and tragedy. By promptly alerting response teams, Pano AI’s system ensures early intervention and improves the chances of controlling wildfires.

The threat of wildfires is significant, estimated to cause over $50 billion in damages annually and release massive amounts of CO2 into the atmosphere. The implementation of advanced technology like Pano AI’s blaze-detection network offers a promising solution to mitigate the devastating effects of wildfires.