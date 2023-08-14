Panic Games Showcase to Feature New Game Announcements and More

Panic, the well-regarded games publisher known for titles like Firewatch and Untitled Goose Game, is gearing up for its first games showcase in years. The showcase, which will be streamed on Panic’s YouTube channel at 1PM ET on August 29th, promises to give viewers a peek at the company’s upcoming projects.

During the 20-minute stream, Panic will provide more details on previously announced games Nour: Play With Your Food and Despelote. Additionally, the showcase will feature new game announcements and reveal fresh partnerships. Viewers will also get behind-the-scenes looks at some of the titles.

According to Panic co-founder Cabel Sasser, the showcase is an opportunity to share the wonderful games the company has been working on publishing, created by talented developers from around the world.

While the showcase will focus on upcoming games, there won’t be any Playdate news to expect. However, attendees of Gamescom and PAX West will have the chance to see some of the games featured in the showcase firsthand.

Panic is excited to share what they have in store for gamers and invites everyone to join the Panic Games showcase on August 29th at 10AM PT. The showcase promises brand new game announcements, a fun update on Nour, and a closer look at Despelote. Don’t miss out on this exciting event!